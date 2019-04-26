× Lancaster men accused of making $2,400 in fraudulent diesel fuel purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Lancaster men are facing charges after police say they used a victim’s debit card to make $2,400 worth of diesel fuel purchases at gas stations in York, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Dauphin counties, according to Manheim Township Police.

Yasiel Pazos-Linares, 29, and David L. Delgado-Carreno, 30, are charged with access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud after police say they used the victim’s card to make 18 different purchases from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 2018. The victim did not give them permission to use the card, police say.

The total loss was $2,421.62, according to police.

The victim lives on the 2200 block of Olde Meadow Court in East Petersburg, police say.