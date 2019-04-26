× Lower Swatara Township man accused of having sexual contact with teenager

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Lower Swatara Township man is accused of having sexual contact with a teenager.

Michael Kelley, 35, faces charges of disseminating obscene and other sexual materials, corruption of minors and indecent assault, court documents show.

The victim issued the report to police on April 14, stating that the sexual contact started in March 2017 when she was 16 and ended as an 18-year-old. She added that around the time it began, he sent her a picture of his genitals and they had sex.

It’s alleged that on the same day of the report, Kelley grabbed her by the legs and pulled her down onto his lap. The victim told him no, but he then pulled smacked her on the buttocks, the criminal complaint says. She said that she was able to get away from him.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim showed police text messages after the incident in which Kelley reportedly apologized for acting like that. The victim also provided police with a voicemail apology in which he reportedly stated that it’s hard to let her go.

Another teenager advised that Kelley sent her a picture of his genitals as well.

He now faces charges.