Man arrested, charged with drug delivery resulting in death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested and charged Thursday with drug delivery resulting in death and related charges, police say.

It’s alleged that 29-year-old Francis Hutchinson sold drugs to an individual who was found deceased at a home in Lower Paxton Township on February 8.

Hutchinson has also been charged with criminal use of a communication facility, possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

He was arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.