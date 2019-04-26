Man arrested, charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Posted 9:10 PM, April 26, 2019, by

Francis Hutchinson

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested and charged Thursday with drug delivery resulting in death and related charges, police say.

It’s alleged that 29-year-old Francis Hutchinson sold drugs to an individual who was found deceased at a home in Lower Paxton Township on February 8.

Hutchinson has also been charged with criminal use of a communication facility, possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

He was arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.