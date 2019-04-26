Bachelorettes upset about NFL Draft invading their space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL draft kicked off Thursday night in Nashville.

The city isn't just known for country music - it's also a hot bachelorette party destination, and the focus on football is putting a damper on the pre-wedding festivities.

Closed roads, peddle taverns pushed off the street, and hundreds of thousands of people infiltrating Nashville forced many to change their plans, according Nashville's WZTV.

“We come here to listen to country music, not hang out with football boys,” bride Cara said.

“I’ll tell you who’s going to pay for this. My husband. No football next season. No Super Bowl. Because my friend only gets married once, draft happens every year.”

Other bachelorette parties said they planned to fight their way through the crowds.

“We’ll use out elbows if we have to,” one bridal party said.

“If we have to wait two hours to Uber, we’ll do it. It is what it is,” another bridal party said.

Many had no idea they’d be traveling to the Mecca of NFL football when they planned their bachelorette parties, but they still plan to have a good time.

“We’re gonna make the best of it. It is what it is,” Bride Savannah said.