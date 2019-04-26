Nationals to promote top prospect IF Carter Kieboom

Posted 6:28 AM, April 26, 2019, by

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 15: Carter Kieboom #8 of the Washington Nationals in action against the New York Mets during a spring training baseball game at First Data Field on March 15, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Nationals defeated the Mets 11-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have called up a top prospect infielder.

Former Harrisburg Senator, IF Carter Kieboom, 21, is set to make his Major League debut this weekend.

A top 50 league-wide prospect according to many rankings, Kieboom was hitting .379 with 3 HR’s and 18 RBI’s at AAA Fresno.

The team has been without starting shortstop Trea Turner for a few weeks now, and have dealt with minor injuries to other infielders on the roster.

Now, Kieboom will have a chance to earn playing time.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.