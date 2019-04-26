× Nationals to promote top prospect IF Carter Kieboom

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have called up a top prospect infielder.

Former Harrisburg Senator, IF Carter Kieboom, 21, is set to make his Major League debut this weekend.

A top 50 league-wide prospect according to many rankings, Kieboom was hitting .379 with 3 HR’s and 18 RBI’s at AAA Fresno.

The team has been without starting shortstop Trea Turner for a few weeks now, and have dealt with minor injuries to other infielders on the roster.

Now, Kieboom will have a chance to earn playing time.