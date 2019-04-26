NFL Draft: Our four area teams make their second/third round selections

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: General view during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL Draft is underway in Nashville.

Here’s a look at who our four area teams selected in Round Two and Three:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Philadelphia was the only area team to make a selection in the second round — and they made two of them.

The Eagles used pick No. 53 on Penn State running back Miles Sanders and their 57th overall selection on J.J. Arecega-whiteside, a wide receiver out of Stanford. They did not have any picks in the third round.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers used their first second-round pick (66th overall) on Diontae Johnson, a wide receiver out of Toledo. They then selected Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne at No. 83.

Pittsburgh did not have any picks in the third round.

Washington Redskins: 

The Redskins used pick No. 76 (a second-rounder) on Ohio State wide receiver Terry Mclaurin.

Baltimore Ravens: 

Baltimore didn’t have a pick in the second round.

They had two in the third, though. The Ravens used pick No. 85 on Jaylon Ferguson, a defensive end out of Louisiana Tech. They then traded up to the 93rd overall selection, where Baltimore took Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin.

