Penn State RB Miles Sanders taken by Eagles in second round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first Penn State football player was taken off the board in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

With the 53rd overall selection, the Philadelphia Eagles picked running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders, who entered the NFL Draft as a junior, rushed for more than 1,200 yards in 2018. He scored nine touchdowns on the ground, three of which came against Illinois on September 21.

The Pittsburgh native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors following his junior season.