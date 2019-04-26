× Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Eric Frein

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence and conviction of Eric Frein, a sniper who killed a State Trooper and wounded another.

The state Supreme Court’s decision came down Friday, and upholds lower court decisions in this case.

Frein was convicted in the murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II after leading authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the Pocono Mountains.

U.S. Marshals caught Frein at an abandoned airplane hangar.

In 2017, he was convicted, and has been on death row ever since.

Below are the Supreme Court decisions: