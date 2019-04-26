Plans to build a permanent memorial, honoring two Warwick students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Lancaster County -- A community continues to come together to honor two Warwick High School students by building a permanent memorial after two students were killed in a multi-vehicle crash last October.

“This is has been a community wide effort to remember these students and this tragedy,” Douglas Minnich, member of St. Paul Lutheran Church council.

An effort spanning over six months. It was last October when 17-year-old Meaghan Keeney and 16-year-old Jack Nicholson died in a multi-vehicle crash in front of St. Paul Lutheran Church, just yards away from Warwick High School.

“People kept asking us if we were going to take it away completely because it got smaller and smaller. In fact, we’re down to this size,” said Minnich.

Church members started to decrease the size of the memorial after the harsh winter months took a toll .. And that’s when the idea sprung.

“A permanent place where students can come and sit and remember their classmates," said Minnich.

Warwick’s lacrosse team will help clear the dirt so construction can start on an everlasting memorial.

The site will include flag stamped concrete, time donated by Permanent Impressions, a dogwood tree and shrubbery and two benches. Each engraved and dedicated, one for Meghan and one for Jack.

“We are very grateful to St. Paul’s church, the Warwick lacrosse team and everyone else involved in making this happen for Jack and Meghan. We’re humbled by the outpouring of love. Warwick is an exemplary community," said Donna Nicholson Stief, Jack's mother.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to reach beyond the walls of the church, outside, and into the community to offer this support for people who are members of the community but not members of our church," Said Minnich.

Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks.