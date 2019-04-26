× Police: Lancaster woman sold her EBT card, then reported it stolen

LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement after Manheim Township Police determined she sold her Electronic Benefit Transfer card for money and reported it stolen.

Jessica Helen Hershey was charged this week after an investigation of a report she made on Jan. 24, police say. Hershey claimed her EBT/Access Card was stolen and used fraudulently by someone she knew, according to police.

But police determined Hershey was involved at least twice in selling or trading her EBT card to people for money during the time she’d said it was stolen.

A criminal complaint against Hershey was filed, according to police.