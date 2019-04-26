PSP investigating if abduction of Franklin County girl was targeted or random

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the abduction of a Franklin County girl. Police say 4-year-old Gemma Moats was taken from her home early Thursday morning on the 12000 block of Pen Mar Road. She was found several hours later about two miles away, unharmed, on the 14000 block of Harbaugh Church Road.

Friday, Pennsylvania State Police still trying to figure out if the abduction was targeted or random.

"For something like that to happen," said Justen Umstad, lives nearby. "It's definitely very concerning."

Umstad has a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old son and lives just a few doors down from where Moats was taken. To think this was a random abduction has him uneasy, especially because it's getting nicer out and he plans to be outside with his children.

"Summertime's coming and I don't wanna leave my front door open even if I'm in the house because all it takes is a few seconds," said Umstad. "I don't want to be a hawk in order for our kid to play outside but I might just have to be that way."

There was not an Amber Alert issued for Moats. State police say they did not have enough information to determine if she was in fact abducted which they say needs to be known when issuing an Amber Alert.