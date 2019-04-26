Severe thunderstorms possible this evening ahead of a breezy Saturday

Posted 11:21 AM, April 26, 2019, by

Widespread showers and thunderstorms, a few could be severe this afternoon.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms affect the entire area today. Some of these storms could be severe. On a scale of 1-to-5, our southern counties are at a 2 in the yellow-shaded region. The rest of the area is at a 1.

Thunderstorms persist most of the afternoon.

Flash Flooding, damaging winds and lightning are our main concerns today. However, there is a low tornado threat.

After some dry time, showers and storms begin again in the early afternoon, as early as 1PM in our western counties. A line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will form and march through the area until the early evening. Winds gusting over 60MPH, small hail, flash flooding and lightning are our main concerns. However, there is a low tornado threat. Isolated areas could receive as much as an inch of rainfall or more, but the overall trend will be around 1/2 of-an-inch. We dry out later into the evening as the winds pick up.

Winds on Saturday could gust to 40MPH before a slightly calmer Sunday.

THE WEEKEND: A cooler northwesterly wind takes over for Saturday, keeping us below 70-degrees for Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 40MPH on a partly cloudy day. Sunday winds calm a bit, but shower chances come back. We likely will only see a couple across the area, isolated if any to finish the weekend with bits of sunshine.

MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK: Temperatures on either side of 70-degrees will be the norm once again for most of next week. Monday is mostly dry with perhaps a late day shower after morning lows in the low-40s. Our rain and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday and last for a good portion of next week. Make sure and stay up-to-date in the Weather Smart Forecast by downloading the FOX43 Weather App and following us on-air and online.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.