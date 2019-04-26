Severe thunderstorms possible this evening ahead of a breezy Saturday

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms affect the entire area today. Some of these storms could be severe. On a scale of 1-to-5, our southern counties are at a 2 in the yellow-shaded region. The rest of the area is at a 1.

After some dry time, showers and storms begin again in the early afternoon, as early as 1PM in our western counties. A line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will form and march through the area until the early evening. Winds gusting over 60MPH, small hail, flash flooding and lightning are our main concerns. However, there is a low tornado threat. Isolated areas could receive as much as an inch of rainfall or more, but the overall trend will be around 1/2 of-an-inch. We dry out later into the evening as the winds pick up.

THE WEEKEND: A cooler northwesterly wind takes over for Saturday, keeping us below 70-degrees for Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 40MPH on a partly cloudy day. Sunday winds calm a bit, but shower chances come back. We likely will only see a couple across the area, isolated if any to finish the weekend with bits of sunshine.

MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK: Temperatures on either side of 70-degrees will be the norm once again for most of next week. Monday is mostly dry with perhaps a late day shower after morning lows in the low-40s. Our rain and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday and last for a good portion of next week. Make sure and stay up-to-date in the Weather Smart Forecast by downloading the FOX43 Weather App and following us on-air and online.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long