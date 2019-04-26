TriDerma recalls pain-relief cream due to lack of child-safe packaging

WASHINGTON, D.C. — TriDerma is recalling jars and tubes of its Pain Relief Cream with 4% Lidocaine, because the packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The pain-relieving cream contains Lidocaine, which poses a poisoning risk to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it, the CPSC says.

The 4-oz jar is white, with a lime green and pink label and a white cap. The 2.2-oz tube is white with a lime green and pink label. “TriDerma Pain Relief Cream” is printed on the jar and tube.

Consumers should immediately store the topical anesthetic in a safe location, out of reach of children and contact TriDerma for a free replacement child-resistant cap. TriDerma is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Here are the affected lot numbers and expiration dates: