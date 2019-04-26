Warm, muggy and breezy Friday with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms possible

MUGGY WITH THUNDERSTORMS: A cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the Friday forecast, and some could even be strong to severe. The chance for isolated showers continues through the morning hours. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s with muggier conditions. Winds start to turn breezy. Periods of showers continue into Friday, but there will likely be some dry time during the midday hours. Winds are quite breezy by this point too. This could set us up for some stronger to severe storms. Damaging winds and areas of flooding are the primary threat, but there’s a low chance for some hail and a tornado. Conditions dry out through the late day and evening hours, and especially through the overnight period. Lows dip into the lower to middle 40s. Winds remain breezy through the night too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is cooler to start, but it starts with sunshine. In fact, there’s plenty of sunshine to start on Saturday. Some afternoon clouds start to build in ahead of the next system, but plenty of sunshine remains. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s still quite breezy too, and this adds an extra cool note to an already below average temperature day. Clouds increase through the night, and partly sunny skies are expected through Sunday as a weak system crosses through Central PA. It brings the chance for a couple showers, but most of the day should be dry. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Winds are lighter.

UNSETTLED START NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with some sunshine to start. However, clouds should build ahead of the next wave during the afternoon. A few late day showers are possible too. Expect readings in the lower to middle 60s. Shower chances continue through the night on Monday, and they could even linger into Tuesday. Despite the shower chance, temperatures should be a bit milder on Tuesday. Temperatures reach the lower 70s. Wednesday still brings the chance for a few showers. Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday still brings the chance for showers, perhaps even some thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!