Watch Live: Funeral Service for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant & FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman

NEW YORK– The funeral service for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant & FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman is being held in New York City today.

43-year-old Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, was one of three marines killed during an incident earlier this month. He has family currently living in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

