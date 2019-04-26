Watch Live: Funeral Service for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant & FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman

Posted 11:12 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, April 26, 2019

Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman

NEW YORK– The funeral service for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant & FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman is being held in New York City today.

43-year-old Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, was one of three marines killed during an incident earlier this month. He has family currently living in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

You can watch it on our live stream above.

