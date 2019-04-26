Woman accused of firing gun into air several times in Harrisburg

Posted 6:00 PM, April 26, 2019, by

Carmen Calderon-Vargas

HARRISBURG — A woman is accused of firing a gun into the air several times on Thursday.

Police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Boas Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired.

It was determined that 46-year-old Carmen Calderon-Vargas fired the gun during a disagreement, according to police.

Calderon-Vargas was detained and charged with disorderly conduct as well as a violation of the city’s ordinance of unlawful to fire any weapon within the city.

