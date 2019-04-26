York Revolution prepares for home opener against the Long Island Ducks

YORK COUNTY — The York Revolution are preparing for their home opener against the Long Island Ducks. The Revs will open their 2019 season on Thursday April 26th, at 6:30 PM at Peoplesbank Park.

To celebrate, the Revs are giving away free T-shirts presented by the Law Firm of Dale E. Anstine at the first game of the season.

Gates open at 5:30 PM. American Idol contestant Jake Puliti will sing the National Anthem.

FOX43 is offering a Be Our Guest special for the 2019 season. Purchase 4 field box seats for just $25.00. That’s a 52% discount!

