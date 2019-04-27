× Authorities break up cockfight in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Saturday morning the Pennsylvania SPCA broke up a cockfight at a North Philadelphia home.

Authorities say that the Philadelphia Police Department contacted PSPCA to assist in breaking up a suspected illegal cockfighting operation in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

PSPCA Humane Law Enforcement team PSPCA seized over 100 birds, both living and deceased, and made 21 arrests, according to PSPCA.

The birds were taken to PSPCA’s Erie Avenue Headquarters where they are being evaluated, according to PSPCA.

The birds will remain in the protective custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA until they are signed over by the offenders or adjudicated by the courts, according to PSPCA.