Chambersburg police search for arson suspect

CHAMBERSBURG BOROUGH, Franklin County – Police are looking for a suspect who intentionally set a home on fire in Chambersburg, Friday night.

Police say the fire was set after 9 p.m on the 1000 block of South 4th Street.

Investigators say the person pictured lit the fire by emptying two bottles of lighter fluid onto wooden ramp attached to that was attached to the home.

Officers say the suspect ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg Borough Police department at 717-264-4131.