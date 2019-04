× Eagles’ DE Chris Long told role to decrease, says chances of return are “not good”

PHILADELPHIA– Eagles’ DE Chris Long said on Twitter on Saturday morning that chances are “not good” of him returning to the team next year.

In a response to a tweet to FOX43’s Cale Ahearn, Long said that he’s been told that his role on the team would decrease next season, and told the team to plan on being without him next season.

Something I think a lot of @Eagles’ fans may have forgotten about: Since they didn’t take a DL in the first three rounds, playing time should be open enough for @JOEL9ONE to return, if he is so willing…. #FlyEaglesFly — Cale Ahearn (@caleahearn11) April 27, 2019

Thanks for the tag. I mean this with no animosity, but your analysis is shortsighted. My role has been a sub rusher who plays *some* on 1st and 2nd down. That’s changed with or without the draft. I’ve also been explicitly told that my role would decrease this year. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 27, 2019

I’m not willing to come back and play 10-15 base plays a game. I’m overqualified and it’s a lot of sacrifice to hear the same people who tell me not to retire ask “where’s chris long, did he retire?” week 3 when I don’t have any opportunities to help the team. This isn’t crazy. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 27, 2019