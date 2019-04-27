× Lancaster man dies after early morning shooting

Lancaster – Police say a Lancaster City Man is dead after a shooting, early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on the 500 block of South Queen Street just before 1 a.m., where they found a 31-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to the hand, leg, and torso.

The man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Authorities say the man who fired the gunshots, remained on the scene. He is currently in police custody.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.