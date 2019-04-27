Make-A-Wish sends Lancaster boy to Denmark for LEGO factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. -- A 13-year-old boy's wish came true Saturday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Millersville University Athletics and the Foundation came together to make Owen Brazelton's wish a memorable occasion during Saturday's softball double header.

Owen was diagnosed with a rare, malignant brain and spinal tumor back in 2017. After emergency surgery to have the tumor removed, he underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatments for over a year.

Owen ran the bases and was given some gifts. As the student athletes waited for him to cross home plate, They unveiled a banner that he and his family will be going to Denmark to fulfill his only wish when he was battling cancer of visiting the LEGO Factory and working with their team of designers. Since Owen was 6-years-old, he said his favorite things is playing with legos.

"Initially after the surgery there were some changes but he's really come back and is still is back to his old self and that's something we really appreciate," Owen's father, Tim, said.

"We're pretty excited to go on a trip to Denmark," Owens said. "The most I'm looking forward to is collaborating with the designers at the LEGO Land and actually making something with them, like with their guidance and advice."

The family said they're most excited about spending quality time with each other during the trip.