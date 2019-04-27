Many people in Harrisburg take part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Today marks National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day across the the nation, and many communities in our area took part to help create safer and healthier neighborhoods.

Manheim Township Police and Wegman's partnered for a free drug take-back event. Many people came to drop off their unused medications for proper disposal at the Wegman's supermarket.

In many cases, prescription drugs can fall into the wrong hands; which is why officials say it is important to have a way for people to turn in their unused and unwanted medication safely.

"So today we partner with local law enforcement here in Lancaster really to help get these drugs off the street," said Wegman's perishable manager, Robert Campbell, "one of our big values here is making a difference in the communities that we serve in, so this is one way that we can work with the Lancaster community and help get these drugs off the street."

Nearly 11 million pound of medications have been collected by the Drug Enforcement Administration through its take-back annual events.