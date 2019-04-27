Winds calming down tonight and more rain on the way!

GUSTY CONDITIONS RELAXING: Winds picked up in the wake of the cold front that crossed through late last night. While today has been nothing short of a gusty day, the sun has been out and shining with a crystal clear blue sky! Tonight winds will begin to calm down, but more unsettled weather is on the way. Temperatures once again will drop off into the 40s tonight with a few showers arriving after 2-3 AM tonight. They will stick around through the morning hours of Sunday, but clear through the afternoon. Temperatures like today, will be a bit below average for tomorrow as well. In fact, despite winds calming down for Sunday temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees again. Rain showers only stick around for the first half of Sunday, and then we dry out and get a break for another 24 hours before more wet weather strikes again.

UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK: After a few showers roll through to end off the weekend, we will start off the new work week on a dry note Monday. Most of the day should feature a good bit of sunshine with temperatures near average, but still likely a bit below. Clouds build back in late Monday with showers arriving after dark and continuing through the overnight period. Tuesday looks to hold the potential for more thunderstorm activity with high dew points indicating plenty of moisture and also some leftovers from a system that will track through the midwest. Wednesday still features a few showers through the morning hours, but we could see some dry time Wednesday afternoon ahead of another day of showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

CLIMBING THE TEMPERATURE LADDER: Despite a chilly weekend, temperatures will once again be warming up next week! With a strong ridge building in the upper levels of the atmosphere, southerly flow will allow warmer temperatures to return. The possibility of mid to upper 70s for daytime highs is in the forecast! Get ready for more unseasonably warm weather!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash