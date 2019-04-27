YCWA holds its 15th Annual Race Against Racism in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes and taking on the windy streets through Downtown and Midtown.

The 15th Annual Race Against Racism kicked off bright and early this morning. More than 500 people participated to support Y-C-W-A's mission to eliminate racism. Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union sponsored the race, as it has since it started, in hopes to educate the community about different races and religions.

"Now more than ever, unfortunately, we know that we need to educate the community on inclusiveness, on togetherness. Bringing our communities together not dividing," said PSECU's public relations coordinator, Karen Rousche, "It's so important now. People are living in fear, and they should not be that way."

The money raised today will help fund Y-W-C-A's racial justice programs in Harrisburg throughout the year.