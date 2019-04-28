Dozens of people take to the streets in March for Babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Dozens of people lead the fight for healthier families and a brighter future.

The march of dimes held its annual march for babies at Harrisburg Area Community College. Around 200 people were there to support all of those who have had a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit, or those who have lost a loved one.

Fox43's Bradon Long and Maryellen Pann emceed the event. The walk's goal was to raise $105,000 to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible health care.

"The support just makes me feel overwhelmed, because we get to see other families come out and support each other," said March of Dimes development manager, Shannon Magill, "Especially those that have lost a family member, but also those that we can show that to other families that you get through it, you get stronger, and we'll get to a point where this doesn't happen anymore."

So far the organization raised $83,000.

For information on making a donation or ways to get involved visit, http://www.marchofdimes.org.