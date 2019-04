LANCASTER TOWNSHIP – On Sunday morning crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster Township

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m along Columbia Avenue and Jackson Drive.

First responders discovered a maroon 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe flipped on its roof.

Manheim Township Police investigated the scene and attempted to find the driver, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department.

Police closed Columbia Avenue at Abbeyville Road for about an hour to clear the scene.