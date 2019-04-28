The Humane League of Lancaster County waives all adoption fees for free pet adoption event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Today, The Humane League of Lancaster County kicked off it's free pet adoption event in celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30.

All adoption fees will be waived for those that want to find a forever, furry friend. Dogs, cats and critters will be able to go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. According to The Humane League of Lancaster, the adoption will also include flea treatment and one bag of Science Diet Pet food.

Animal Care Technician at Humane League of Lancaster County, Lexi Vollmer, said some of the sheltered animals have waited for a long time to find a loving home. The adoption special will also help clear some space for other animals.

"It's important to help get them homes. Some of them have been sitting here a little longer, so getting some more traffic in to have them seen as options can get some more face time with people coming by, and checking out pets," said Vollmer.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet must go through an adoption process that includes an application approval.

"All potential adopters during this adoption event are required to go through the same diligent adoption screening process as any other adopter. However, once approved, the pet adoption fee will be waived. This adoption event provides families with the ability to welcome a new furry friend into their home without needing to pay the standard adoption fee," said the Humane League of Lancaster County.

According to Vollmer, the organization is always looking for volunteers. Also, donations like towels, blankets and treats are always needed.

To view the available pets for adoption or meet the pets at the shelter in-person, visit http://www.humanepa.org/adoption.