× Trump says US is already sending migrants to sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump said on Saturday night that the United States is now sending undocumented migrants to sanctuary cities.

“Now we’re sending many of them to sanctuary cities, thank you very much,” he told a crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “They ain’t too happy about it. I’m proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea.”

On Friday in a speech to the National Rifle Association, he said the US is “forced to release” undocumented migrants into the country and that “we give them (sanctuary cities) as many as they can handle.”

The Department of Homeland Security has not announced it is sending migrants to sanctuary cities.

The administration initially denied that the plan was under active consideration. After reports surfaced in the press where DHS officials said the plan had been scrapped, the President tweeted saying he was considering it.