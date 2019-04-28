Unseasonably cold and frosty night ahead, plus a soggy and warmer week ahead!

COLD NIGHT FOLLOWING CHILLY AFTERNOON: Temperatures today have been roughly 10-15 degrees colder than what we experienced Saturday afternoon. Cloudy skies and rain showers early morning made it a dreary start to the day, but we have since dried up. Clouds will be clearing tonight, and with calm winds and high pressure off to our northwest we will have the perfect ingredients for a frigid night. With lows falling into the mid 30s tonight, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory that is in effect from 2 AM to 8 AM Monday. This is to give a heads up to any early gardeners that they need to protect sensitive crops tonight or they run the risk of being damaged or killed. Temperatures tonight will be nearing record lows, with the forecast being 36 and our record low for April 29th is 32 set back in 2001. Even if we don’t break that record, temperatures this cold in the end of April are definitely unusual! The good news is temperatures will rebound nicely in the coming days!

WARMING UP AGAIN: After a fairly chilly weekend, we can look forward to another unseasonably warm week ahead. With average high temperatures now pushing into the mid to upper 60s for this time of year, we will be 5-10 degrees above average for most of the week! A strong ridging pattern over the eastern half of the country will favor warmer temperatures and southerly flow. The ridging pattern looks to peak Wednesday into Thursday with our warmest temperatures at the surface likely to be Thursday afternoon. We could be making a run for the low 80s on Thursday afternoon, and then we begin to cool off again but still remain above average for the beginning of May!

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: We will be kicking off the work week on a dry and frigid note with a good bit of sunshine likely on Monday. Clouds build back in by the afternoon hours and we will be watching showers move back into the region by Monday night. A few showers likely through the overnight period and they should dry up by Tuesday morning. With temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and dew points likely in the 60s Tuesday – we are monitoring the chance for strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will likely feature a few more showers through the day, but very spotty in nature. Thursday looks to be the best day for stronger thunderstorms to develop again with daytime heating acting as a trigger mechanism plus a wave of low pressure late day. And so, the unsettled weather pattern continues this week.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash