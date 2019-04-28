WEEKEND ALBUM: Newport High School Innovation Chorus wins awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In tonight's weekend album, FOX43 is celebrating students from one Perry County high school.

The Innovation Chorus from Newport High School won a 1st place gold award for the mixed chorus in their division, and a second place gold award for the women's chorus in their division.

The students were welcomed home from New York City Sunday afternoon, and were escorted into town by Newport Ambulance Company, where they were met at the Square by the sound of cheers from friends and family.

