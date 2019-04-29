× Columbia man allegedly fled traffic stop, led officers on vehicle, foot pursuit in Lancaster and York counties

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are looking for a Columbia man who they say led officers on a vehicle and foot pursuit in Lancaster and York counties.

The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. Monday when 24-year-old Tyler Evans — driving a white Pontiac G6 GT — allegedly fled a traffic stop in the area of North Front and Walnut Streets in Columbia.

Police say the vehicle drove in the wrong direction from the new 441 bypass onto Cedar Street and continued through Columbia. Evans then allegedly entered the 462 bridge and continued west at a high rate of speed into Wrightsville.

According to police, Evans exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward the Susquehanna River in the 100 block of Mulberry Street.

Police note that multiple police agencies and K9’s were brought in to search for Evans. An area search was conducted for approximately two and half hours.

A warrant is being requested for Evans, who is still at large, for fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension and reckless driving, as well as numerous traffic offenses, police say.

Evans is currently wanted for a Lancaster County Probation Violation warrant and charges from a similar incident in Millersville a week prior, according to police.

Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts should contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847-411.