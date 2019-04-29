× Commander at Guantanamo relieved of duty

US Navy Rear Adm. John Ring, the commander at Joint Task Force – Guantanamo, has been relieved of duty “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” a press release from the Department of Defense said.

US Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey has been designated acting commander, according to the release. Hussey was currently serving as the deputy commander.

“This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, human, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population,” the press release said.

Col. Amanda Azubuike, spokeswoman for Southern Command, told the New York Times that the decision to remove Ring from his command had nothing to do with a recent media visit hosted at the base. She told CNN he was relieved of command after a monthlong investigation that began in March.

“The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction,” Azubuike told CNN in a statement. “When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public’s trust and confidence in our military leaders.”