× Cumberland County man charged with rape, strangulation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 26-year-old Mechanicsburg man with rape, strangulation, simple assault, and unlawful restraint after police say he attacked a woman Thursday night in New Cumberland.

Dane Christian Harbold, of the 100 block of Ewe Road, had a previous relationship with the victim, police say. The victim reported that he showed up at her home at about 7 p.m., while she was in her kitchen. He allegedly demanded that she unlock her phone so he could look through it, and prevented her from calling 911, according to police.

The victim told police Harbold then forced her into her bedroom, pushed her on the bed, placed his hand across her nose and mouth, and raped her.

Another resident of the home came to the bedroom door, and the victim told them to run to a neighbor to get help, the victim reported. Harbold then ended the attack and ran downstairs, with the victim in pursuit, according to the criminal complaint.

Harbold then fled the scene.

Police observed the victim had cuts on her right cheek and left hand. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and a rape kit, police say.