× Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submits resignation letter

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation letter to the White House Monday.

It is effective May 11.

“We enforce the law without fear or favor because credible evidence is not partisan, and truth is not determined by opinion polls,” Rosenstein wrote. “We ignore fleeting distractions and focus our attention on the things that matter, because a republic that endures is not governed by the news cycle.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.