Eagles acquire DT Hassan Ridgeway from Colts

Posted 8:17 AM, April 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 11: Hassan Ridgeway #91 of the Indianapolis Colts after an Indianapolis sack during the third quarter of the game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles acquired a defensive lineman in a draft day trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

The team added DT Hassan Ridgeway from the Colts for a seventh round pick.

Ridgeway, 24, played in only five games for the Colts in 2015, after appearing in at least 13 contests in each of the previous two seasons.

Last season, Ridgeway only had six tackles and zero sacks.

He will look to carve out a role as a rotation defensive lineman in Philadelphia.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.