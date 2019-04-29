× Eagles acquire DT Hassan Ridgeway from Colts

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles acquired a defensive lineman in a draft day trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

The team added DT Hassan Ridgeway from the Colts for a seventh round pick.

Ridgeway, 24, played in only five games for the Colts in 2015, after appearing in at least 13 contests in each of the previous two seasons.

Last season, Ridgeway only had six tackles and zero sacks.

He will look to carve out a role as a rotation defensive lineman in Philadelphia.