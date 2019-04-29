Frosty and sunny start to Monday before more clouds and milder temperatures during the afternoon

TURNING UNSETTLED THROUGH MIDWEEK: It’s a cold start with light to quiet winds and mostly clear skies across Central PA. This has allowed temperatures to fall into the 30s on this Monday morning! Conditions are perfect for frost formation, so a Frost Advisory remains in effect for the entire area until 8 A.M. After that, plenty of sunshine to start boosts temperatures fast. Clouds start to increase around the midday hours, and the winds stay light. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. As the next system approaches, a shower is possible close to sunset. A few more showers are a possibility through the night as well. Lows are nowhere near as cold, with readings falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. After a couple stray showers to start on Tuesday, some drier conditions work into the region. Some sunshine breaks out, and it’s a milder day. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s! The humidity is up a touch too. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible during the latter portion of the afternoon. Wednesday brings more clouds and cooler conditions. Isolated showers are possible. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

WARM & MUGGY WITH T-STORMS: A nice warm up boosts temperatures significantly for the end of the week. There’s still the chance for a few thunderstorms, but Thursday brings plenty of dry time and partly sunny skies. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels increase, making for quite the muggy feel. The chance for showers and thunderstorms is higher Friday. It’s not as warm, but it’s still very muggy. Temperatures reach the middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings more shower chances. The best pick looks like Saturday at this time. Conditions should clear out, with perhaps some morning clouds to start on Saturday. The clouds should thin a bit, leading to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Small shower chances can’t be entirely ruled out, but for now, dry is a good bet. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday brings the potential for showers as we track another wave. Temperatures are near 70 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels