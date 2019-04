Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Lancaster's iconic Fulton Theatre announced their 2019-2020 season on their Facebook page Sunday. Marc Robin, Executive Artistic Producer, visited the FOX43 studio to formally announce it on-air during FOX43 Morning News at Nine on Monday.

The season includes three regional theatre premieres, including the iconic, "Kinky Boots," which just came off Broadway in April. The rest of the mainstage season includes classics like, "Evita," "Peter Pan," "Jersey Boys" and a stage adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic, "Murder on the Orient Express."

For a full list of the 2019-2020 season, including the Family Series and the Studio Series, visit the announcement on the Fulton's website.