Give Local York: Future Leaders of York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Give Local York is set for May 3!

In the month leading up to the event, FOX43 Morning News will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

Today’s organization is Future Leaders of York and Joan Caruso, the Future Leaders of York program coordinator, and Nick Shaqfeh, a high school senior and participant in the program, stopped by the set to offer more on what the program does.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.