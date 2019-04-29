Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (April 29, 2019)

Posted 11:30 AM, April 29, 2019, by

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll update you on the ongoing investigation into last week’s missing child case. Last Wednesday, four year old Gemma Moats of Franklin County was missing for over twelve hours before being located within a mile of her home. Now State Police are looking into an attempted burglary that occurred in a nearby residence to see if there is a connection. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.