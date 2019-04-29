Here’s who each of our four area teams have signed as undrafted free agents
Despite the 2019 NFL Draft being over, the talent acquisition season is not.
While some players missed out on being draft, their NFL hopes are not gone, as many players sign with teams as undrafted free agents in an attempt to make an NFL roster.
Here’s who each of our four teams have signed as undrafted free agents:
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
- Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville
- Michael Onuoha, OLB, Texas A&M Commerce
- Evan Worthington, DB, Colorado
- Juston Christian, WR, Marist
- Marcus Applefield, OL, Virginia
- Ejodamen Ejiya, LB, North Texas
- Otaro Alaka, LB, Texas A&M
- C.J. Toogood, OL, Elon
- Charles Scarff, TE, Delaware
- Silas Stewart, LB, Incarnate Word (TX)
- Sean Modster, WR, Boise State
- Cole Merdman, TE, Purdue
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
- Patrick Mekari, OL, Cal
- Markus Jones, OLB, Angelo St.
- Kalil Morris, DL, Ken St.
- Tank Kelly, CB, Fresno St.
- Matt Orzech, LS, Azusa Pacific
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- LB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
- OG Iosua Opeta, Weber State
- DT Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers
- DT Anthony Rush, UAB
- OG Ryan Bates, Penn State
- CB Jamalcolm Liggins, Dickinson State
- WR Deandre Thompkins, Penn State
- OG Nate Herbig, Stanford
- LB Joey Alfieri, Stanford
- RB Nico Evans, Wyoming
- LB Mason Moe, UC Davis
- OG Keegan Render, Iowa
- DB Ajene Harris, USC
- S Delvon Randall, Temple
- OG Johnny Gibson, Arkansas
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- Dravon Askew-Henry, S (West Virginia)
- Ian Berryman, P (Western Carolina)
- Garrett Brumfield, G (LSU)
- Jay Hayes, DE (Georgia)
- Fred Johnson, G (Florida)
- Travon McMillan, RB (Colorado)
- Alexander Myres, CB (Houston)
- Chris Nelson, DT (Texas)
- Trevor Wood, TE/LS (Texas A&M)
- Matthew Wright, K (Central Florida)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
- BJ Blunt, LB, McNeese State
- Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
- Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OL, Michigan
- Chidi Okeke, OL, Tennessee State
- Kano Dillon, TE, Oregon
- Steven Simm, Jr., WR, Kansas
- Todd Rahming, WR, Duke
- JoJo McIntosh, DB, Washington
- Ryan Bee, DT, Marshall