Here’s who each of our four area teams have signed as undrafted free agents

Despite the 2019 NFL Draft being over, the talent acquisition season is not.

While some players missed out on being draft, their NFL hopes are not gone, as many players sign with teams as undrafted free agents in an attempt to make an NFL roster.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

  1. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
  2. Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville
  3. Michael Onuoha, OLB, Texas A&M Commerce
  4. Evan Worthington, DB, Colorado
  5. Juston Christian, WR, Marist
  6. Marcus Applefield, OL, Virginia
  7. Ejodamen Ejiya, LB, North Texas
  8. Otaro Alaka, LB, Texas A&M
  9. C.J. Toogood, OL, Elon
  10. Charles Scarff, TE, Delaware
  11. Silas Stewart, LB, Incarnate Word (TX)
  12. Sean Modster, WR, Boise State
  13. Cole Merdman, TE, Purdue
  14. Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
  15. Patrick Mekari, OL, Cal
  16. Markus Jones, OLB, Angelo St.
  17. Kalil Morris, DL, Ken St.
  18. Tank Kelly, CB, Fresno St.
  19. Matt Orzech, LS, Azusa Pacific

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

  1. LB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
  2. OG Iosua Opeta, Weber State
  3. DT Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers
  4. DT Anthony Rush, UAB
  5. OG Ryan Bates, Penn State
  6. CB Jamalcolm Liggins, Dickinson State
  7. WR Deandre Thompkins, Penn State
  8. OG Nate Herbig, Stanford
  9. LB Joey Alfieri, Stanford
  10. RB Nico Evans, Wyoming
  11. LB Mason Moe, UC Davis
  12. OG Keegan Render, Iowa
  13. DB Ajene Harris, USC
  14. S Delvon Randall, Temple
  15. OG Johnny Gibson, Arkansas

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

  1. Dravon Askew-Henry, S (West Virginia)
  2. Ian Berryman, P (Western Carolina)
  3. Garrett Brumfield, G (LSU)
  4. Jay Hayes, DE (Georgia)
  5. Fred Johnson, G (Florida)
  6. Travon McMillan, RB (Colorado)
  7. Alexander Myres, CB (Houston)
  8. Chris Nelson, DT (Texas)
  9. Trevor Wood, TE/LS (Texas A&M)
  10. Matthew Wright, K (Central Florida)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

  • BJ Blunt, LB, McNeese State
  • Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
  • Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OL, Michigan
  • Chidi Okeke, OL, Tennessee State
  • Kano Dillon, TE, Oregon
  • Steven Simm, Jr., WR, Kansas
  • Todd Rahming, WR, Duke
  • JoJo McIntosh, DB, Washington
  • Ryan Bee, DT, Marshall
