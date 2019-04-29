× Here’s who each of our four area teams have signed as undrafted free agents

Despite the 2019 NFL Draft being over, the talent acquisition season is not.

While some players missed out on being draft, their NFL hopes are not gone, as many players sign with teams as undrafted free agents in an attempt to make an NFL roster.

Here’s who each of our four teams have signed as undrafted free agents:

BALTIMORE RAVENS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

LB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin OG Iosua Opeta, Weber State DT Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers DT Anthony Rush, UAB OG Ryan Bates, Penn State CB Jamalcolm Liggins, Dickinson State WR Deandre Thompkins, Penn State OG Nate Herbig, Stanford LB Joey Alfieri, Stanford RB Nico Evans, Wyoming LB Mason Moe, UC Davis OG Keegan Render, Iowa DB Ajene Harris, USC S Delvon Randall, Temple OG Johnny Gibson, Arkansas

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS