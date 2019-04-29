Here’s who each of our four area teams selected in the 2019 NFL Draft
The 2019 NFL Draft is in the rear view mirror.
Here is who each of our four area teams selected:
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- 1-25: Marquise Brown, WR (Oklahoma)
- 3-85: Jaylon Ferguson, DE (Louisiana Tech)
- 3-93: Miles Boykin, WR (Notre Dame)
- 4-113: Justice Hill, RB (Oklahoma State)
- 4-123: Ben Powers, G (Oklahoma)
- 4-127: Iman Marshall, CB (USC)
- 5-160: Daylon Mack, DT (Texas A&M)
- 6-197: Trace McSorley, QB (Penn State)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- 1-22: Andre Dillard, T (Washington State)
- 2-53: Miles Sanders, RB (Penn State)
- 2-57: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR (Stanford)
- 4-138: Shareef Miller, DE (Penn State)
- 5-167: Clayton Thorson, QB (Northwestern)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- 1-10: Devin Bush, LB (Michigan)
- 3-66: Diontae Johnson, WR (Toledo)
- 3-83: Justin Layne, CB (Michigan State)
- 4-122: Benny Snell, RB (Kentucky)
- 5-141: Zach Gentry, TE (Michigan)
- 6-175: Sutton Smith, LB (Northern Illinois)
- 6-192: Isaiah Buggs, DT (Alabama)
- 6-207: Ulysees Gilbert III, LB (Akron)
- 7-219: Derwin Gray, (Maryland)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
- 1-15: Dwayne Haskins, QB (Ohio State)
- 1-26: Montez Sweat, DE (Mississippi State)
- 3-76: Terry McLaurin, WR (Ohio State)
- 4-112: Bryce Love, RB (Stanford)
- 4-131: Wes Martin, G (Indiana)
- 5-153: Ross Pierschbacher, C (Alabama)
- 5-173: Cole Holcomb, LB (North Carolina)
- 6-206: Kelvin Harmon, WR (North Carolina State)
- 7-227: Jimmy Moreland, CB (James Madison)
- 7-253: Jordan Brailford, DE (Oklahoma State)