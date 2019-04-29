Here’s who each of our four area teams selected in the 2019 NFL Draft

Posted 7:08 AM, April 29, 2019, by

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the rear view mirror.

Here is who each of our four area teams selected:

BALTIMORE RAVENS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.