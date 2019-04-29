John Singleton, ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director and writer, dies at age 51

Director John Singleton has died after suffering a major stroke more than a week ago, according to court documents filed by the filmmaker’s mother in which she seeks conservatorship.

According to FOX4 Kansas City, Singleton died as of Monday morning.

The documents, obtained by CNN, were filed Thursday on behalf of Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward. They state that Singleton is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”

A representative for Singleton did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

Singleton’s family had previously confirmed he suffered a stroke on April 17 but did not elaborate on his condition.

The court filing states at the time of his stroke, Singleton was “engaged in several business projects” and was about to sign “a lucrative settlement agreement.”

Singleton, 51, who was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award, is known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice.”

A show he co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall,” was renewed last year for a third season.

Singleton’s peers and colleagues have expressed their affection.

“Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA,” Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet. “He is a lovely man. Pray with me.”