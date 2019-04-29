× Lancaster man to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, strangling pregnant woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison for beating a pregnant woman in 2018.

Luis Betemit, 25, was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison for that case and a probation violation from a 2016 assault conviction.

On March 14, 2018, Betemit, an amateur MMA fighter, beat and strangled an eight-months pregnant woman until she was unconscious after she had attempted to end their relationship and leave the apartment.

Betemit also threatened to kill her relatives if she reported anything to police.

The victim sent photos of her injuries to a friend, who reported the case to Manheim Township Police.

An investigation revealed that Betemit had been beating the woman for some time.

Now, he will serve time.