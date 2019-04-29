Middletown man facing charges after search reveals marijuana, grow operation, gun

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown man is facing charges after a months-long drug investigation resulted in his arrest.

John Oriordan, 20, is facing possession with intent to deliver marijuana and manufacturing of a controlled substance, among other related charges.

On April 25, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the first block of Witherspoon Avenue in Middletown, after a drug investigation was conducted over several months.

Inside the residence, police found:

numerous amounts of Marijuana and like-substances such as wax or “shatter”

a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with ammunition

over $1,000 in cash

numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia used for packaging and sale of narcotics

start of a marijuana grow operation

Now, Oriordan is facing charges.