Muggy week ahead with above average temperatures and multiple shower chances!

FEW SHOWERS TONIGHT: Following in the footsteps of a chilly weekend, we started off our work week on a frigid note with morning lows dropping into the mid 30s! Temperatures have been trying to recover today, but thanks to clouds quickly building back in its been another cool afternoon. As of noon, we were sitting in the mid 50s and already seeing a good bit of cloud cover. It will be hard for temperatures to pick up too much more, but we should at least break into the 60s before starting to cool off tonight. The wet pattern returns during the overnight period as another wave of low pressure brings renewed rain chances our way. Given how dry the atmosphere is right now, there may be some lag time to allow for the atmosphere to saturate and then allow rain to make it to the ground without drying up. There is a small chance we still see a few showers around daybreak Tuesday, but most of the wet weather should be drying up around sunrise.

WARMING UP AGAIN: Temperatures over the next week will begin to warm again with the potential for 80s by Thursday! A strong ridging pattern along the eastern states will once again favor above average temperatures in the coming days. Despite a cooler day Wednesday, the rest of the work week will be seeing temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year! Unfortunately the warmer air also comes with higher water content which means plenty of rain chances this week. As the above normal temperature trend continues, so does the wet pattern we can’t seem to shake!

SOGGY PATTERN CONTINUES: We can only hope that as we close the book on the month of April, May will feature some drier weather. It seems though that Mother Nature has other plans for us. If April showers bring May flowers, there is some uncertainty in what May showers will bring if not flooding with the current pattern persisting. Lowered rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday as both days look to feature only a few stray showers. By Thursday, we have a better chance of seeing some more organized shower and even storm development as another wave of low pressure drags a warm front into the area. We will find ourselves wedged in the warm sector Thursday which will allow temperatures to soar into the 80s, but we will also be monitoring the potential for some strong storms by late Thursday afternoon. Unsettled weather continues into the weekend.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann