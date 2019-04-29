× Elderly man injured, resuced by Comcast truck after house fire in Hanover Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person has been injured as crews are battling a house fire.

Authorities are on the scene of a fire in the 300 block of High Street in Hanover Borough for a house fire.

According to the fire chief, an elderly man was trapped on the second floor due to the blaze when a Comcast truck saw him on the porch and neighbors helped used the truck’s lift to rescue him.

That elderly man is being treated for minor burns to the face.