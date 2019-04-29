× Orioles designate C Jesus Sucre, place P Alex Cobb on IL

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have placed a starting pitcher on the Injured List, leading to another shuffling of the roster.

The team placed P Alex Cobb on the Injured List, and designated C Jesus Sucre for assignment.

To replace Sucre on the roster, the team claimed P Shawn Armstrong off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Cobb, 31, has had a disastrous 2019 season, starting three games for the Orioles and finishing with 12.1 innings of 10.95 ERA ball. There is no timetable for his return.

Sucre, 30, was batting a lowly .210 with 3 RBI’s over 20 games for the team.

Incoming is Armstrong, 30, who had an awful start to the year with the Mariners.

Over 3.2 innings pitched, Armstrong has a 14.73 ERA.

The Orioles will hope he rebounds with the club.