PA Senate approves bill that would amend state Constitution to change how lieutenant governor is selected

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill Monday that would amend the state Constitution to change how the lieutenant governor is selected.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 133, would permit gubernatorial candidates to choose their lieutenant governor after the primary election, rather than having that individual run by him or herself for the respective position.

“In the past, we have seen a leadership team separate into two warring factions that spent weeks not talking to one another,” said Senator David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks), the primary sponsor of the bill. “If we want to succeed in Pennsylvania, then the Commonwealth’s top two executive officials need to see eye-to-eye on the issues and not get distracted by petty rivalries.”

The bill now heads to the state House. If approved, it will be voted on again by both chambers during the 2021-2022 Legislative Session. Constitutional amendments must be approved during two consecutive sessions of the General Assembly before they are finally approved by the voters.