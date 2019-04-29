× Pirates place P Chris Archer on 10-Day IL

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have lost one of the team’s top starters to injury.

The team placed P Chris Archer on the 10-Day Injured List with right thumb inflammation.

To replace him on the roster, the team has called up reliever Michael Feliz.

Archer, 30, has continued his so-so performance since being acquired halfway through last season.

In 2019, Archer has made 5 starts and gone 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA.

However, reports say that Archer’s average fastball velocity has also dropped nearly two miles an hour, to a career-low 93.4 MPH.

The Pirates will need the pitcher to return in short order to have any chance at making a push for the postseason.